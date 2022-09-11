Houston Teen Killed by Other Teens in Argument Over Cell Phone

Read it at Houston Chronicle
A Houston teen was shot dead on Saturday after he got into a argument with other teens—over a cell phone. The 19-year-old was shot dead around 10 p.m. Saturday by one of three teens at an apartment building over the argument, police told the Houston Chronicle. The teen later died from his injuries at a hospital, while the suspects tried to escape before being identified by police. It was unclear what led to the argument over the phone or the relationship between the teens.