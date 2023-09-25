CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Howard Stern and Bill Maher Finally Make Up After Long-Simmering Beef

    CONSIDER IT SQUASHED

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Stern (L) Maher at Academy Awards (R)

    Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters, Danny Moloshok/Reuters

    Howard Stern claimed Monday that he and Bill Maher have finally cleared the air after Maher made several comments about Stern’s wife that the latter took umbrage with. The pair apparently shared a phone call this weekend where they came to an understanding, Stern said on his eponymously titled radio show. He recounted that Maher was “apologetic” and “gracious.” Stern also added: “I think what you do on HBO is so important. It was like the Writers Guild. We reached a tentative agreement.”

    Read it at Mediaite
    ,