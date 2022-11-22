CHEAT SHEET
Huge Fire at Factory in China Leaves 38 Dead
A huge fire at a two-story factory in China on Monday left 38 people dead, local authorities said, in one of the deadliest industrial disasters in the country in years. The fire at the wholesaler in Anyang in Henan Province raged for around seven hours, with state media blaming electrical welding which did not comply with regulations. Anyang police said on Monday they had “placed relevant suspects under control.” Over 200 search and rescue workers and 60 firefighters were called to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. local time. Security camera footage of the fire showed smoke and flames billowing out of the building as emergency workers tried to tackle the blaze.