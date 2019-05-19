Iceland Says Justin Bieber Ruined Its Top Tourist Destination

Iceland’s environmental ministry has been forced to close access to Fjadrárgljúfur canyon after Justin Bieber filmed his music video for “I’ll Show You” there. More than a million people have visited the canyon since the video was released in 2015, hoping to take selfies where the Canadian singer walked perilously on the narrow cliff tops. Instead, they have nearly ruined the once pristine area. Environment Minister Gudmundur Ingi Gudbrandsson told the Associated Press that influential people like Bieber should consider the consequences of their actions: “Rash behavior by one famous person can dramatically impact an entire area if the mass follows.”