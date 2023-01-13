Lawmaker Sorry for Likening ‘Milking Cows’ to Women’s Health
‘EMBARRASSED’
A newly elected Idaho lawmaker is in damage control mode after suggesting milking cows could provide valuable insight on women’s reproductive health. Rep. Jack Nelsen, a Republican elected to the state’s lower house in November, said he is “deeply sorry” for the remarks he made at a meeting of the House Agricultural Affairs Committee. “I’ve milked a few cows, spent most of my time walking behind lines of cows, so if you want some ideas on repro and the women’s health thing, I have some definite opinions,” Nelsen said before chuckling. The comments sparked immediate backlash, prompting Nelsen to say in a statement this week that he was “embarrassed” over his remarks. “The way I phrased my statement about women and reproductive rights yesterday completely missed the mark,” he said in a statement quoted by the Idaho Statesman. “I am deeply sorry. I recognize the mistake and commit to doing better in the future,” he said, adding that he respects women’s “right to choose their own health care.” During his campaign, Nelsen broke with fellow Republicans who supported a near-total abortion ban, saying he believes the government should stay out of it.