Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Middle-School Crush Interviewed by FBI: Report
‘LEAVE ME ALONE’
The object of Bryan Kohberger’s affections as a middle school student was interviewed by federal agents as part of an investigation into the violent murders of four University of Idaho students in November, the woman’s mother told the Daily Mail. “She told the FBI whatever she could tell them,” Sandra Kenely said of her daughter, Kim, who approached the bureau after learning of Kohberger’s arrest. “It was so long ago.” Kenely told the Mail that Kohberger would leave notes in Kim’s locker at their school in rural Pennsylvania. “He would always say, ‘Oh Kim, I think you’re very pretty.’ Just like weird comments,” Kenely recalled. “And she’d say, ‘Oh my God, leave me alone.’” Kim refused to give Kohberger “the time of day,” according to her mother. “When kids are little, they’re mean.” It was previously reported that Kohberger was an intelligent but socially awkward teenager who was something of a target for his classmates’ mockery. One former high school peer told Fox News that she overheard other girls telling Kohberger to “go away, creep.”