Idaho Murders Suspect’s Indiana Traffic Stops Were Part of FBI Ploy: Report
SNEAKY
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s twin traffic stops in Indiana prior to his arrest were no coincidence, according to a new report. An unnamed law enforcement source cited by Fox News late Wednesday said police in Indiana were instructed by the FBI to pull over Kohberger’s vehicle so federal investigators could get a good look at his hands. The traffic stops came to light over the weekend, when Kohberger’s lawyer, Jason LaBar, told local Idaho media Kohberger and his father were “pulled over in Indiana almost back to back” while they were making the long drive home to Pennsylvania together in mid-December, about two weeks before Kohberger was arrested. They were pulled over once “for speeding and another [time] for following too closely to a car in front of them,” LaBar said. The 28-year-old grad student was making a cross-country trip from Washington state, unaware that an FBI surveillance team had been tracking him. It was reportedly the work of that surveillance team that led to his arrest for the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students. WPBF 25 reported this week that the FBI obtained a “discarded item” from Kohberger that helped them match his DNA to DNA found at the crime scene.