I’ll Nuke U.S. and South Korea if It Comes to It, Kim Jong Un Warns
GONE BALLISTIC
Kim Jong Un says he’d use his country’s nuclear arsenal in a conflict against the United States, state media reported Thursday. In a speech to veterans of the Korean War, the tyrant also criticized America and South Korea for what he described as pushing his country to the brink of war. “Talking about military action against our nation, which possesses absolute weapons that they fear the most, is preposterous and is very dangerous suicidal action,” Kim was quoted saying. “Such a dangerous attempt will be immediately punished by our powerful strength and the Yoon Suk Yeol government and his military will be annihilated.” Experts believe Pyongyang will step up its threats against South Korea and the U.S. as the countries look to carry out more military exercises over the summer after diplomatic efforts at denuclearization in North Korea have faltered in recent years.