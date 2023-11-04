Illinois City Issues Violation to Reporter for Doing His Job

Officials in an Illinois city have actually issued a citation to a reporter for asking too many questions. Hank Sanders, who works for the Daily Southtown, which is owned by the Chicago Tribune, had the temerity to “contact city departments and city employees via phone and email,” the violation says. “Despite request from Calumet City attorneys to stop calling city departments and employees, Hank Sanders continues to do so. Tribune Executive Editor Mitch Pugh said the company has Sanders’ back and that he is “guilty of nothing more than engaging in the practice of journalism.” He added, “Unfortunately, in our current political climate, uneducated buffoonery has become a virtue, not a liability, but the Tribune will vigorously stand up for Hank’s right to do his job.”
