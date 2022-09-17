Imagine Dragons Singer Separates, Reunites, then Separates Again from Wife Aja Volkman
RADIOACTIVE
Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds has announced he’s separating from his wife Aja Volkman—again. The two were initially planning to divorce in April 2018, but reconciled by November of that year when the pair decided not to go through with it. Reynolds and Volkman have been together for ten years and share four kids, Arrow, twin daughters Gia and Coco, and Valentine, with whom the couple say they’re now prioritizing all their attention toward. “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” Reynolds posted to Twitter on Saturday. “Being great parents to our children is our number one priority.” The frontman put out the news as he released the band’s latest single, “Bad Liar,” co-written by Volkman.