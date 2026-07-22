A rogue AI agent just achieved something researchers have long feared: It broke out of its testing environment, reached the internet, and hacked another AI company. OpenAI said Tuesday that one of its autonomous AI agents escaped a tightly controlled environment and compromised the infrastructure of AI startup Hugging Face last week. The company called it “an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities.” It warned such incidents are “something we expect to become more commonplace with the proliferation of increasingly cyber-capable models.” OpenAI said the autonomous agent exploited vulnerabilities to escape its sandboxed testing environment before infiltrating Hugging Face’s systems. The AI was powered by a combination of OpenAI models, including GPT-5.6 Sol and a more capable pre-release model, with cyber refusals reduced for evaluation purposes. Hugging Face had disclosed last week that it was the target of a hack “driven, end to end, by an autonomous AI agent system.” OpenAI said it was investigating the incident alongside Hugging Face and would release more details when the probe is complete. Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI with Sam Altman and later unsuccessfully sued them, reacted to the incident on X, writing: “Troubling …” Musk now runs rival xAI.
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- 1Rogue AI Escapes Human Control Just Like We Feared‘UNPRECEDENTED’Elon Musk called the incident “Troubling …”
- 2Pilot ‘Incapacitated’ Mid-Flight by Health EmergencyCOCKPIT CRISISThe pilot required oxygen at 30,000 feet during a 10-and-a-half-hour flight.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 3Music Legend Behind ‘Pink Panther’ Theme Dies at 94FINAL NOTEThe saxophonist’s instantly recognizable riff helped turn the theme into a Grammy-winning cultural phenomenon.
- 4Measles Outbreak Hits Terrifying Historic RecordGRIM FIGURESU.S. measles cases have hit a 35-year record, according to Johns Hopkins University’s measles tracker.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 5Iconic ’80s Cult Classic Is Now Getting Its Own TV SeriesBACK TO THE FUTURERoboCop has already spawned two sequels and a remake.
- 6Oprah Winfrey Reveals Secrets Behind Legendary TV GiveawayYOU GET AN EXPLANATION!The talk show host has now explained why she screamed, “You get a car!”
- 7World Cup Winner Wears Controversial Rebrand of MAGA SloganM.S.G.A??MAGA seems to think that Torres’ alleged mockery was a tribute to the president.
- 8Country Music Veteran Dies at 64ON THE KEYSThe musician performed with stars from Reba McEntire and Tim McGraw to Elton John and Gladys Knight.
Shop with ScoutedThis Invisible Mineral SPF Doubles as a Hydrating SerumSCREEN TIMEEltaMD’s bestselling UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen is a multitasking complexion hero for those of us with dry, crepey skin.
- 9J.Lo’s Ex Welcomes Baby No. 8BABY BOOMThe baby is Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s second child together
- 10European Country Bans Social Media for Kids Under 15ANTI-SOCIALThe law also bars advertising social media to children.
‘Incapacitated’ Pilot Put on Oxygen Mid-Flight After Health Emergency
Three British Airways pilots fell ill with suspected food poisoning after a stopover in India, leaving one “incapacitated” at 30,000 feet. One pilot was put on oxygen during the 10-and-a-half-hour flight from Hyderabad to London Heathrow, while the other two pilots continued operating the aircraft despite becoming unwell. Their symptoms reportedly worsened after the plane landed in the U.K. The crew had shared breakfast in their hotel lounge, and all drank bottled water supplied by an external company. Each pilot filed Air Safety Reports and provided samples for medical testing. According to reports, insiders at the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) said officials were frustrated because there had been “dozens” of previous complaints about hygiene at their hotel, which costs about $175 a night. British Airways said: “The welfare of our colleagues is a top priority and we are reviewing crew accommodation in this location following some isolated reports of sickness. In line with established procedures, the aircraft continued safely to its destination and landed normally.”
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
Plas Johnson, the Hollywood studio saxophonist whose smooth tenor line gave The Pink Panther its unmistakable swagger, has died at 94. Johnson died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, his children Eric Johnson and Stephanie Oliver confirmed. They said he had performed at his retirement community as recently as a month ago. The Louisiana-born musician built a staggering résumé that stretched from 1950s rock ’n’ roll hits to television themes and sessions with some of the biggest stars in music. Yet one recording towered above the rest: Henry Mancini’s theme for Blake Edwards’ 1963 comedy The Pink Panther, starring Peter Sellers as the bumbling Inspector Jacques Clouseau. Mancini later wrote that he composed the piece specifically with Johnson in mind, recalling that he had “the sound and the style I wanted.” Johnson remembered the session as unusually electric. “We only did two takes, I think,” he told The Modesto Bee in 2007. “When we finished, everyone applauded, even the string players. And that’s saying something.” Released as a single, the theme became a Top 10 adult contemporary hit and won three Grammy Awards.
The U.S. has already shattered a grim measles record, with months still left in 2026. The nation has reported 2,295 measles cases this year as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s U.S. measles tracker, surpassing last year’s total of 2,289 and marking the highest annual count since 1991. It’s also the highest annual count since measles was declared eliminated in the country in 2000. “The fact that we’ve reached this total this early in the year is really a reflection of those large outbreaks earlier in the year, particularly in South Carolina and Utah,” William Moss, a professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told The Washington Post. “It’s very frustrating. This is a reflection that we have been unable to stop measles virus transmission in this country.” Moss said the national tally would likely keep climbing as additional cases are reported. He cautioned against linking the resurgence to political debates over vaccines. The surge comes as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces scrutiny over comments questioning vaccine safety, a position that contradicts decades of research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization declared measles eliminated in the country in 2000 following successful vaccination efforts. International travel and growing vaccine hesitancy are thought to be behind its resurgence.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Iconic 1987 cult hit film RoboCop is being rebooted for the small screen by Amazon Prime. Variety reports that Amazon has ordered an initial eight episodes, with Michael Miner and Ed Neumeier, the co-creators and co-writers of the original film, on board as executive producers. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the influential 1987 sci-fi film is set in a future version of Detroit where cop Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) is murdered by criminals and revived as a cyborg law enforcer. In the Amazon RoboCop, “a giant tech conglomerate convinces the city to place a powerful robot on its police force–a robot implanted with the consciousness of a beloved, fallen officer.” Amazon has been developing a new RoboCop since acquiring the MGM studio catalog and IP in 2022. Praised as one of the greatest sci-fi films of the 1980s, the original spawned RoboCop 2 in 1990 and RoboCop 3 in 1993, as well as a remake in 2014 which grossed $242.6 million despite mixed reviews. There have also been two animated versions of RoboCop aimed at children and two live-action shows, as well as video games and comic books as part of the franchise. Co-creator of Saw, James Wan, will serve as executive producer for Amazon Prime. “I’ve been a massive fan of RoboCop forever, so getting to help bring this world to television is a dream,” Wan said. Stating the 1987 original was “decades ahead of its time,” Wan said, “questions about technology, identity, and who corporations really serve have only grown more urgent.” As yet, there is no official release date for the reboot.
Talk show icon Oprah Winfrey has revealed the motivation behind her iconic catchphrase “You get a car!” Winfrey, 72, screamed the sentence repeatedly during a 2004 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, where she gave away 276 cars, worth over $7 million. In a new Vanity Fair interview, Winfrey explained that before she uttered the now-famous phrase, the show had already given out 11 cars to members of the studio audience, who believed only one car remained to be won. At the time, each audience member had been given a gift box which contained a car key. “Everybody was thinking they were gonna be that one person,” Winfrey told Vanity Fair of the belief that only 12 cars were being given away. The host then recalled seeing one audience member finding a key in her box who thought she was the final winner. “And then someone next to her said, `No, I got it. I got it,’” Winfrey said. “So I thought we’re gonna have pandemonium with everybody thinking, `No, I’m the one that got it.’” Winfrey explained she was screaming, “You get a car! You get a car!” while pointing to the audience “because they were screaming so loud. Nobody could hear what I was saying.” She eventually clarified, “Everybody gets a car!” The billionaire then took the audience members outside to see their new 2005 Pontiac G6 sedans wrapped with giant red bows. Winfrey labeled the moment “so fun.”
Spanish soccer player Ferran Torres wore a “Make Spain Great Again” red hat during the team’s homecoming parade on Monday. The 26-year-old forward, who plays for FC Barcelona, led Spain to their World Cup victory against the Argentinian reigning champs on Sunday with an overtime goal in the 106th minute. Torres and his teammates were celebrating their win amongst thousands of fans in their country’s capital, Madrid, on Monday when Torres posted a video to his Instagram story wearing the hat and cheering with the crowd. Torres has not confirmed whether his hat was a mockery or a tribute to the president, though reactions are split. “Are the leftists foaming at the mouth in rage?” one user posted to X. “You have to go out, touch grass and talk to people more if you can’t see this is 100% a joke on Trump’s expense,” another user wrote on Reddit. While some of the finalists snubbed the president during the presentation of medals, Torres shook his hand.
Jimmy Nichols, the keyboardist and musical director who worked with some of country music’s biggest stars, has died at 64. Nichols died in his sleep on July 10, his wife, Tonya Cochran Ginnetti, announced on his Facebook page. No cause of death was disclosed. “He so loved making music with his Nashville family,” Ginnetti wrote. “I don’t have any words right now.” Raised in Columbus, Ohio, Nichols learned piano at age 9 before forming The Nichols Brothers with his siblings. The group toured for more than two decades with artists including Eddie Rabbitt, Willie Nelson and The Osmond Brothers before eventually settling in Nashville. Over his career, Nichols became one of Music City’s most sought-after musicians, serving as Reba McEntire’s musical director and pianist for five years and later directing Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s Soul2Soul II world tour. He also performed with Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Lee Ann Womack, Elton John and Gladys Knight. His longtime collaborator David Pack said Nichols gave his final performance at a church service in Franklin, Tennessee, the night before his death. Just weeks earlier, Nichols had been inducted into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame. A celebration-of-life concert is scheduled for September 2 in Nashville.
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Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.
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Marc Anthony, 57, and Nadia Ferreira, 27, announced they have had a baby girl in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. “What a great blessing to be able to share with you the arrival of our precious MYLA 🤍 ,” the couple wrote in Spanish. “You can’t imagine the happiness we have at home, we are over the moon 😍.” The couple, who have been married for three years, also share a two-year-old boy named Marco. In the announcement post, Marco is holding baby Myla, with Anthony and Ferreira looking over them. In addition to Marco and Myla, Anthony has six other children: daughter Arianna, 32, and son Chase, 36, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado; sons Cristian, 25, and Ryan, 22, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres; and twins Emme and Maximilian, 18, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. Anthony and Ferreira revealed their pregnancy in January, in a post also celebrating their third anniversary. “God is great ✨ Marquito is going to be a big brother. ❤️.”
France has become the first country in the European Union to ban children under 15 from using social media after lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the measure on Tuesday. The legislation, championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, is expected to take effect when the new school year begins this fall after he signs it into law. Macron hailed the vote on X, declaring that “social media will be banned for children under 15 starting this school year,” and has argued that children’s brains and emotions “are not for sale” to tech platforms and their recommendation algorithms. The law also prohibits advertising social media to children (including promotions by influencers), and requires ads for social platforms to carry the warning: “Dangerous products for children under 15.” France’s digital regulator, Arcom, will oversee enforcement, though officials have yet to explain exactly how platforms will verify users’ ages. The move follows similar restrictions introduced in Australia and planned measures in several other countries, but makes France the first member of the European Union to enact such a ban.