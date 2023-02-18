CHEAT SHEET
Incensed by U.S. Military Drills, North Korea Fires Missile into Sea
North Korea expressed its outrage over joint U.S.-South Korea military training drills by launching a missile from Pyongyang toward Japanese territory on Saturday. The missile ultimately landed in the Sea of Japan without incident, seemingly by design. The move was the latest provocation by North Korea; Japan’s government denounced the launch as “an act of violence that escalates provocation toward the international order,” while South Korean officials blasted the North Korean regime for prioritizing its nuclear weapons program over the economic needs of its citizens. According to the Associated Press, North Korea launched a over 70 missiles last year, an all-time high.