India Denies Prime Minister Asked Trump to Mediate Kashmir Conflict
After President Trump claimed India’s prime minister asked him to be a “mediator” in the Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan, India’s official spokesman told CNN the claim was false. “No such request has been made by Prime Minister to the U.S. President,” the spokesman said. Trump told reporters Monday about the alleged request from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. The president said he would “love” to act as “a mediator or arbitrator” in the conflict. “I’ve heard so much about Kashmir,” Trump told reporters. “Such a beautiful name. It’s supposed to be such a beautiful part of the world. But right now there’s just bombs all over the place. They say everywhere you go, you have bombs.”