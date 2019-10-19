CHEAT SHEET
‘Inhumane’
Indian School Apologizes After Students Wear Cardboard Boxes During Exam to Prevent Cheating
An Indian school official has apologized after photos of students wearing cardboard boxes over their heads during an exam went viral. Students taking a chemistry exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, Karnataka, appeared to be wearing boxes with holes cut in one side to prevent them from copying other people’s answers. College administrator M.B. Satish apologized for trying the unusual anti-cheating measure the next day, saying that the school implemented it on an “experimental basis” after hearing of it at other schools. S.C. Peerjade, deputy director of the local pre-University Education Board, told the Times of India he thought the practice was “inhumane.” “When I got a message on this, I immediately went to the college and ordered the management to stop the practice,” he said. “I also issued a notice to the college management and am contemplating disciplinary action against them for implementing this idea.” The BBC reports that school officials have stopped the practice in accordance with the school board’s directive.