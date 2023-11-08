Indiana Town Council Candidate Dies After Greeting Voters on Election Day
‘HEALTH ISSUES’
A day of elation turned to tragedy on Tuesday in Clarksville, Indiana, after one of the city’s councilman, David “Red” Worrall, died on Election Day after collapsing in front of voters at a polling station, a city spokesperson announced. An official cause of death was not released, but the city said in a statement that he collapsed outside of a high school that was serving as a polling station. “David’s dedication to our community was truly commendable,” the statement added. “We will never forget his passion for public service and his unwavering desire to create positive change in our Town.” On a campaign page for Worrall, he conceded that he’d taken a break from public office previously due to some “health issues.” His bio page says he lived in Clarksville for 59 years and owned Worrall’s Automotive and Machine Shop. Clarksville, a city of 22,000, sits directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. Election results were not immediately available for the city on Tuesday evening.