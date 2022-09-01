Design a One-of-a-Kind Suit Perfect for Those Upcoming Fall Weddings
Suit Up
For life’s biggest moments, you want a suit that matches the occasion. Off-the-rack just won’t cut it; you need a made-to-measure suit from Indochino. At Indochino, you're the designer. Customize everything: fabric, button colors, pocket style, jacket vents, lining, and more.
The customization options are available online, but to truly get the most bang for your buck, booking an appointment at one of Indiochino’s showrooms is highly recommended. Indiochino’s Style Guides are suit gurus, bursting with formal wear knowledge. They answer all of your questions and, most importantly, take accurate measurements to ensure your new suit not only fits but flatters. Your suit will be delivered in 4-6 weeks.
Stand out and make a statement with this stylish navy blue suit. Whether it's for an upcoming wedding, interview, or if you’re looking to level up your wardrobe.
Hayle Sharkskin Slate Blue Suit
Free Shipping
Go all-out with this sleek, wool and cashmere suit. The solid black color gives you a striking and eye-catching look.
Harrogate Black Suit
Free Shipping
In addition to suits, Indochino also has a wide range of seasonal shirts. Casual and versatile, this denim shirt can be styled in a variety of ways. Wear them with chinos, shorts, or jeans (if you’re brave enough).
Keld Denim Gray Casual Shirt
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.