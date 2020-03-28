‘We Should Grieve’: Infant Becomes Youngest COVID-19 Death in Illinois
An infant in Illinois has died of the new coronavirus, becoming the youngest known COVID-19 victim in the state, the governor announced Saturday. “I know how difficult this news can be, especially about this very young child,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference. “Upon hearing it, I admit that I was immediately shaken. It’s appropriate for any of us to grieve today. It’s especially sorrowful for the family of this very small child for the years stolen from this infant. We should grieve ... We should grieve for a sense of normalcy we left behind just a few short weeks ago,” he said. No further details were available about the baby. A state employee was also among the latest fatalities reported as Illinois announced its highest number yet of deaths in a single day: 13. The state now has reported 47 deaths total and 3,491 confirmed coronavirus cases.