Infowars’ Alex Jones Will Be Forced to Give Sworn Deposition in Sandy Hook Defamation Case
Alex Jones—the Infowars conspiracy theorist who falsely claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, which left 27 people dead, was a false-flag operation—will be forced to submit to a sworn deposition as part of a defamation lawsuit the victims’ families filed against him. Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis made the ruling Wednesday that will see Jones answer questions during a five-hour deposition. Bellis also ordered three other defendants to be deposed who are “critical to Infowars’ business operations,” according to the Sandy Hook families. Bellis previously ruled that Jones must turn over Infowars’ internal financial, business, and marketing documents. Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was one of 20 first-graders killed in the shooting, said: “It is far beyond time that [Jones] be held accountable for the pain his false narratives have caused so many and today’s ruling brings us one step closer to doing that.” Jones has repeatedly denied the defamation allegations.