Inquiry: BBC Failed on Savile Case

You messed up, BBC—but it wasn’t malicious. An inquiry into the Jimmy Savile sexual-abuse claims found that there was no evidence of a cover-up, but came down hard on senior management. Citing the “complete inability to deal with the events that followed” the shelving of the story, the inquiry found that management was “completely incapable” of stopping the chaos and confusion that arose when news of the scandal broke. Savile, who died last year, was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of young women over decades.