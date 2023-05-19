Instagram’s Competitor to Twitter Is Reportedly Imminent
NEW BLOOD
Instagram is planning to launch a text-based social media platform to compete with Twitter, according to Bloomberg—and it could be out as soon as this summer. UCLA influencer marketing professor Lia Haberman shared a screenshot to her Twitter Friday that appears to show the app’s description and early visuals. “The app will have a centralized feed showcasing your followers and recommended content,” Haberman tweeted. “You can post text updates up to 500 characters … and also videos and images.” Bloomberg reports that the app is has been quietly available to certain celebrities and influencers for months to test the product. It was first reported in March that Meta, Instagram’s parent company, was toying with the idea of a text-based platform. But Friday’s evidence was the first we’ve seen indicating a near-future launch.