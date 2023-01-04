Be the Boss of Your Work-Life Balance With This Personal Assistant Level App
Occupational Balance
Balancing work and personal life has never been more difficult with mobile phones making everyone more accessible than ever. It’s hard to “turn off” when coworkers and clients can reach you at all hours with a call or text. That doesn’t have to be the case with the iPlum app.
iPlum is a phone system solution for small business owners looking to add a 24/7 personal assistant to handle things even when they’re offline. The app is only $9 a month per user and takes care of everything from off-hours messaging and phone trees to secure texting and call recordings.
iPlum app monthly subscription
Your entire business can live inside your phone with a separate line. There’s a Do-Not-Disturb feature that can auto-text clients messaging after work hours. You can enjoy your off hours knowing all your texts can be forwarded to your email as a secure back-up so you never forget a key conversation.
iPlum contains so many useful features that might seem complex to install, like a phone tree. Thankfully, iPlum has step-by-step tutorials for all its features. Whether you’re looking to set up your entire team on the app or just turn on after-hours messaging for your line, iPlum walks you through each step.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.