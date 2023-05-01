Isaiah Washington Praises His School Teachers Who Were ‘Klan Members’
Actor Isaiah Washington said he had “some of the best elementary school teachers” who he “knew were Klan Members.” In a bizarre post on his social media accounts over the weekend, the Grey’s Anatomy star also shared a picture of two female members of the KKK and a baby they’d dressed as a klansman in a post talking about his experience of living alongside virulent racists while growing up in Texas. “I knew where They stood with me and They also knew where I stood with Them,” Washington wrote Saturday. “The boundaries were very, very clear and I still played with Their kids, I just couldn’t drink from Their outside water hose or come inside Their house to eat and Their houses were usually much smaller than what I grew up in.” He added that he “can’t help but wonder today, if Their kids are vigorously supporting me as an actor today, simply because I showed Them love and respect as a true Texan and a true American, even when Their parents and grandparents forbid it publicly.” On Twitter, he added on Sunday that Instagram was the only social media platform that had “removed” his post. “Instagram Can’t Handle The Truth of my Life!” Washington wrote, along with a crying laughing emoji.