Italy Expands Coronavirus Lockdown to Include All Stores Except Supermarkets and Pharmacies
Italy’s lockdown over the rampant spread of the novel coronavirus has expanded to include all stores except pharmacies and food markets across the entire country. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addressed the nation on Wednesday night to explain that Italy must “go another step” after the number of cases hit 12,462 on Wednesday. Italy had just 3 cases of COVID-19 less than three weeks ago. The number of deaths also grew by nearly 200 to 827 people. On Sunday, Conte had imposed a countrywide lockdown that included a daily 6 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars and banned all public gatherings including dinner parties, sporting events, and religious services. The new measure takes the lockdown a step further to include all stores that are not selling “essential” items. Online shopping and limited food delivery is available, and post offices will remain open. Conte quoted German sociologist Norbert Elias at the end of his speech, saying, “Let’s remain distant today so we can hug with more warmth and run faster tomorrow.”