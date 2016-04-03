Ivana Trump: I Advise Donald

CHEAT SHEET
Ivana Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump, told the New York Post that she has been informally advising him, talking to him before and after speeches. “We speak before and after the appearances and he asks me what I thought,” Ivana said. An immigrant from what was formerly known as Czechoslovakia, Ivana also supports Trump's immigration policies. “As long as you come here legally and get a proper job," she said "We need immigrants. Who’s going to vacuum our living rooms and clean up after us? Americans don’t like to do that.”
Trump's campaign has not responded to a request for comment on their relationship, which infamously was characterized by accusations of spousal rape in the early 1990s.