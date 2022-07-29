Ivy-League Trained Neurologist Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Patients
‘MEASURE OF JUSTICE’
A jury has found Ricardo Cruciani–a former physician at New York City’s Mount Sinai Beth Israel and other hospitals—guilty on 12 counts of rape, predatory sexual assault, and sexual abuse. Prosecutors said Cruciani would slowly built trust with patients, exploiting his position to grope them and eventually coerce some into sex. He would also prescribe them high doses of meds—often leading to addiction problems—to keep them coming back. Cruciani’s defense hinged on the argument that the witness who came forward weren’t credible. “Although we can never undo his horrific actions, I hope this conviction serves as a measure of justice,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. One victim, Hillary Tullin told The New York Times the verdict was exactly what she needed to move on. “As much as I’ve gone through trauma counseling and therapy,” she said, “I don’t think it was until I got this verdict that I could finally say, I can start healing. I can start trying to rebuild my life again.”