Man Admits to Killing Canadian Girlfriend Visiting Him in U.K.
GUILTY
Jack Sepple, 23, pleaded guilty in the murder of Ashley Wadsworth in Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday. Sepple was arrested Feb. 1 after he was found laying next to Wadsworth’s body in his bed, her body stabbed and bloodied. Neighbors had called authorities to check in on the couple after reporting a disturbing skirmish, but Wadsworth died shortly after they arrived. The 19-year-old Canadian woman met Sepple through dating apps, and had flown in to stay with him on a six-month tourist visa. But nearing the end of her stay, friends say she began sending them cryptic messages as pleas for help, describing Sepple’s behavior as jealous and abusive, reported the Daily Mail. “The evidence against Sepple is so overwhelming that he was left with very few options other than to admit his guilt,” said investigating officer Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton in a statement. “At the very least, today’s plea means Ashley’s family will be spared the heartache of having to sit through a trial.” Sepple will be sentenced on Oct. 10, according to Essex police.