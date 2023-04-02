Man Arrested in Connection With NYC Gay Bar Killings
NABBED
New York City police have charged a man in connection with the gay bar druggings, killings, and robberies of at least two men last year. Jacob Barroso, 30, was arrested on murder, robbery, grand larceny, and conspiracy charges for the murder of 25-year-old Julio Ramirez, as well as a second incident in which the victim survived, according to police. Ramirez was found dead with his bank-account depleted last year. John Umberger, 33, was found dead in similar circumstances, but Barroso has not been charged in connection with his killing. Both deaths were ruled “drug-facilitated thefts” with fentanyl, cocaine, and lidocaine found in the victims’ systems. Police are still searching for two other suspects, Jayqwan Hamilton, 35, and Robert Demaio, 34.