James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer Packs in Explosive Action, Callbacks, and Ana de Armas
Bond, James Bond, will be back in theaters November, this November—despite the pandemic. No Time to Die marketing is back on track with a new trailer that sets up the end of Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007. And the new footage includes some pretty spectacular stuff—including dialogue from Ana de Armas’ CIA agent character Paloma, who assists Bond in his quest to take down Rami Malek’s villainous character Safin. See also: Lashana Lynch’s new MI6 agent character, Nomi, gabbing with Moneypenny about how everyone wants to shoot James Bond at one point or another, and most importantly, Ben Whishaw donning a big, shiny helmet.
Tenet and New Mutants have become central talking points in the debate over reopening cinemas—which goes against health recommendations that warn against gathering indoors in large crowds. Come November, No Time to Die looks poised to do the same.