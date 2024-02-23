Jan. 6-Themed Pinball Machine Turns Heads at CPAC 2024

A Jan. 6-themed pinball game turned heads on the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C. Reporters with The Hill were treated to an explanation of the novel arcade game, whose creator, Jonathan Linowes, said “I didn’t want to really keep quiet anymore” and that he goal was to explain “a lot of the truth that happened” that day. The game has a number of “modes,” including “It’s a Setup” and “Babbitt Murder”—all of which play scenes from the Capitol riot on a video screen above the game. The game was just one of a number of right-wing branded items available at the annual conference, including things like “Woke Tears” water bottles and novelty bedazzled guns, according to The Hill. CPAC 2024 features a who’s who of conservative speakers, including a number of Congresspeople, far-right pundits, and even former President Donald Trump himself.
