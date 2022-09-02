Jane Fonda Announces Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Diagnosis
BATTLE READY
Legendary actress Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and has already begun treatment. “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” Fonda, 84, said in an Instagram post. “This is a very treatable cancer. Eighty percent of people survive, so I feel very lucky.” Fonda acknowledged she’s privileged to have access to some of the best health care in the world and can afford it, suggesting that she hopes every-day Americans can receive such care some day. “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right,” she wrote. The two-time Oscar winner, who reveled in Hollywood stardom after appearing in Coming Home, 9 to 5, Klut, and a long list of others, has become a climate activist in recent years in addition to playing on the Netflix series Gracie and Frankie. In her post Friday, Fonda pledged that she won’t let chemotherapy keep her away from her passions and activism. “I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism,” she wrote.