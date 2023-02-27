Yellen Visits Kyiv, Reaffirming U.S. Support for Ukraine
HOLDING FIRM
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine, a week after President Joe Biden’s visit, in a sign of the United States’ continued support for Ukraine. As the U.S. looks to keep up pressure on Russia, several GOP politicians have voiced their frustration at the nation’s fervent support for Ukraine. Biden’s trip to Kyiv came in the wake of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, with the city’s mayor slamming Biden’s trip as “a slap in the face.” However, the Biden administration has remained a steadfast Ukraine ally, especially as the country attempts to send a message to China not to send weapons Russia’s way. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also affirmed his appreciation, saying Yellen’s visit was “important” and thanking her for the “systematic steps to increase sanctions pressure” on Russia.