Jansen Panettiere's Cause of Death Revealed by Family
The family of Jansen Panettiere say the actor’s sudden death last week at just 28 years old was caused by an enlarged heart, according to ABC News. Panettiere—the brother of actress Hayden—also had aortic valve complications, the family said in a statement, citing a medical examiner’s report. “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” the statement read. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”