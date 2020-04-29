Illinois Lawmaker Denies COVID-19 Deaths: ‘They Was Dying Anyway’

Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Illinois authorities say three people have died from COVID-19 in rural Jasper County, but a local official opposed to the lockdown refuses to believe it. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that county board member Darrel Hickox says “nobody” in the community has succumbed to it. “There has been some coronavirus here, but they was dying anyway,” Hickox said—apparently referring to the fact that most of the cases are in a local nursing home. For good measure, Hickox said media reporting on the virus that has infected 1 million Americans and killed 58,000 of them are “socialists, liberals, and communists.”