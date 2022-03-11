Arrest Made in Brutal Slaying of Married Couple Biking Home From Concert in Florida
‘RANDOM, SENSELESS’
A man has been arrested in connection with the murders of a Florida couple found with their throats slashed open after biking home from the “world’s largest motorcycle event,” according to Daytona Beach authorities. Jean Robert Macean, 32, was taken into custody Thursday, according to police chief Jakari Young. “Everyone can now breathe a sigh of relief,” Young said at an evening news conference. “The suspect responsible for committing these heinous crimes is in custody.” Investigators have not yet established a motive in the deaths of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, but Young called it “a random, senseless act of violence.” The chief explained that Macean, who has been cooperating with authorities, has a minimal criminal history. The Aultmans’ bloody bodies were discovered on Sunday, and were dead “within minutes” of a call to emergency services, according to the city. Young did not elaborate on how Macean had been identified as a suspect. “This whole process is mind-numbing and surreal,” Brenda’s daughter, Sara Turner, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up after her mother’s death. She added that the couple “had so much life ahead of them” and “had just gotten their dream home, a short walk from the ocean.”