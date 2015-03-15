Jeb Emailed Military, Security Issues

CHEAT SHEET
Former Florida governor Jeb Bush used his private email account discuss security and military issues while in office, according to the Washington Post’s review of publicly released records. Among the issues discussed were details of Florida National Guard deployments after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, troop deployments to the Middle East, and the protection of nuclear plants. Aides to the potential 2016 presidential candidate, however, said that none of the information discussed in the emails was sensitive or classified.