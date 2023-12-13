Jeffrey Foskett, Longtime Beach Boys Member, Dies at 67

Read it at New York Post
Jeffrey Foskett, a touring member of The Beach Boys for more than 40 years, died after a battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer. He was 67. Brian Wilson announced Foskett’s death on Instagram earlier this week. “I’m so heartbroken that my dear friend Jeff Foskett has passed,” Wilson wrote. “Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn’t have done it without him. Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew. He was a great musical leader and guitarist and he could sing like an angel.”