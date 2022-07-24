CHEAT SHEET
It may be Jennifer Lopez’s 53rd birthday, but the star is giving her fans a present. To celebrate, she used a nude photoshoot to announce the launch of JLo Body by JLo Beauty. The skincare line includes the $65 “Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm,” which is, the star told People, aimed at “improv[ing] the appearance of the skin.” Lopez said, “‘Beauty has no expiration date’ was always my personal mantra because I’m in a business where youth is glorified and people try to write, especially women, off at a certain time.” The newly married star is presently in Paris with husband Ben Affleck, enjoying a PDA-packed honeymoon.