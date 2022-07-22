CHEAT SHEET
Ben Affleck's Teen Daughter Left Third-Wheeling on Dad's Honeymoon
Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck (née Lopez) couldn’t keep their hands off each other while honeymooning in Paris, even in front of the kids. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the happy couple kissing passionately as they had dinner at Le Matignon restaurant. Sixteen-year-old Violet, Affleck’s daughter with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was left to helplessly third-wheel next to them. Violet’s 13-year-old sister, Seraphina, has also joined her dad and stepmom on their honeymoon. Bennifer made a late dash to Las Vegas last weekend to finally walk down the aisle after two decades and two separate romances.