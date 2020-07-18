CHEAT SHEET
    Joe Biden Says He’s Receiving Intelligence Briefings Again and Warns of Russian, Chinese Election Interference

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    During a virtual fundraiser late Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden said he is once again receiving classified briefings from the U.S. intelligence community. Last month, he said he had not gotten such briefings. That information, he said, led him to warn of attempted Russian and Chinese interference in the upcoming presidential election. “We know from before and I guarantee you I know now because now I get briefings again. The Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Fact,” he told the remote attendees from his basement in Wilmington, Delaware. “China and others are engaged as well in activities that are designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome.” He did not offer specifics. 

