John Bolton Whines About ‘Snowflakes’ Who Criticized His Coup-Planning Confession
‘LOT OF PLAY’
Responding to the firestorm he created by casually admitting on Tuesday that he has plotted coups around the world, former Trump national security adviser John Bolton told Newsmax on Wednesday that those criticizing him are just “snowflakes.” Noting that his comments were “getting a lot of play,” Newsmax anchor Bianca de la Garza wondered if Bolton was “surprised” at the reaction considering the “U.S. is a world superpower” and he’s written about the attempted Venezuelan coup in his recent book. “Well, I think there are a lot of snowflakes out there that don’t understand what you need to do to protect the United States,” Bolton huffed. The Iraq War architect then added: “I’m not going to get into specifics. I did write about Venezuela in my memoir. And I think that any president that’s not willing to do what it takes to protect the interests of the American people, it needs to have some, some counseling.” Bolton’s revelation about his past coup-planning came as he suggested that it was “laughable” that former President Donald Trump “carefully planned” a Jan. 6 insurrection because “it takes a lot of work” to carry out coups.