CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dad With Captive Teen Daughter Is Using IT Expertise to Evade Cops: DA
TECH SAVVY FUGITIVE
Read it at The News Tribune
A Tennessee teen has been missing for 17 months since her dad kidnapped her, police say. John Oliver Westbrook who has been employing elaborate technological ruses to avoid being caught by the authorities. Hi daughter Daphne Westbrook may be in physical and emotional danger after she and her two dogs never returned from a weekend visit with her dad. Investigators have tracked them to New Mexico, Colorado and Washington state but Westbrook has made it “almost impossible” to track his communication, the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement this week. Westbrook is “an IT expert specializing in security, block chain technology, and bitcoin.” He’s been indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping.