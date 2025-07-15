Jon Stewart Reveals Why MAGA Revolt Against Donald Trump Won’t Go Away

Jon Stewart thinks President Donald Trump, for the first time in years, might actually be in trouble with his base.

Trump’s lack of delivery on the long-hyped Jeffrey Epstein files, Stewart noted Monday night, is something MAGA world won’t easily forgive.

“MAGAworld, for the first time in memory, isn’t just slavishly acquiescing to Trump’s reality distortion field,” Stewart noted.

The difference with the Epstein scandal, Stewart argued, is the sheer amount of time the Trump administration has spent promising their supporters results.

Stewart showed a montage of Trump admin officials–including JD Vance, Kash Patel and Pam Bondi–hyping up the Epstein files, and noted, “These are all people who work for Trump that set the expectation.”

“In a few months time, we went from ‘the Epstein files will expose the Democrats,’ to ‘the Epstein files were written by the Democrats and therefore can’t be trusted, so let’s move on,’” Stewart said.

However, Trump’s supporters are refusing to move on. Stewart proved his point with a clip of an angry MAGA crowd booing the Epstein news, and one of Trump supporters burning their MAGA hats.

“MAGAworld is now in open revolt,” Stewart said. “Clearly telling your base to just forget about Epstein isn’t working.”

Stewart ripped into Trump’s latest apparent attempt to divert attention from the Epstein files; his Truth Social post threatening to revoke the citizenship of comedian Rosie O’Donnell.

Stewart told Trump bluntly, “That won’t be enough.”

“Trump is lying? Dismissing reasonable concerns as bad faith whining? Attacking anyone who disagrees?” Stewart said, soon adding, “The Trump that you’re just experiencing now, to your deep disappointment and dismay, is the dude we’ve been dealing with the whole f***ing time.”