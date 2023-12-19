Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out After Guilty Verdict
A BIRTHDAY WISH
After Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment on Monday, the actor’s ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari took to social media to thank her supporters and ask for donations to Sanctuary for Families, a non-profit organization that helps domestic violence victims and their children. “For my birthday, if you want.. a donation to @sffny, a charity that helped me so much this year, would be the best gift you could give,” the dancer wrote on her Tuesday Instagram Story. “Thank you so much @sffny, and everyone else…For everything.” Majors was arrested after a March 25 dispute with Jabbari, who was left with a fracture to her middle finger and a cut to her ear. The actor, who was also dropped by Marvel on Monday, is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6, 2024.