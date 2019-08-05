CHEAT SHEET
UNSPEAKABLE TRAGEDY
Mom and Dad Both Died Protecting Baby Son in El Paso Shooting
A mother and father both died shielding their baby son from bullets in El Paso, according to their families. It was previously reported that mom Jordan Anchodo was killed trying to protect her two-month-old baby from gunfire in Saturday’s mass shooting at the Texas Walmart and shopping center. Family members then confirmed dad Andre Anchodo’s death to The Washington Post on Sunday night, after waiting more than a day to find out if he survived. The family members said they believe Andre died trying to protect his wife and son from the gunfire. Their infant son was injured but survived. He’s now left without parents. Jordan’s sister, Leta Jamrowski, said: “He pretty much lived because she gave her life.” The baby, named Paul, suffered broken fingers and is now at home recovering.