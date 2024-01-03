Judge Drops Jackson Mahomes’ Sexual Assault Charges
OFF THE HOOK, MOSTLY
A Kansas judge dismissed three felony sexual assault charges against Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on Wednesday. The 23-year-old TikTok influencer is still contending with a misdemeanor battery charge after an incident in which he was accused of forcibly kissing a Kansas restaurant owner. Surveillance video of the situation from Feb. 25, 2023, shows Mahomes shoving a worker at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, and grabbing the owner by the neck and forcibly kissing her. The father of the worker who had been pushed alerted police and Mahomes was arrested in May. But prosecutors filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss the three felony charges due to the alleged victim’s decision not to testify in the case. She told prosecutors that even if they granted her immunity, “she would say that she had not been truthful to the police and that the encounter with the defendant was consensual.” Mahomes is set to go to trial on the remaining battery charge on March 25, 2024.