Judge Reveals DOJ Got Their Hands on Some of Scott Perry’s Emails
Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) is facing more battles with the Justice Department after U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell revealed Friday that she allowed the department to access 37 emails between Perry and three Trump-aligned attorneys earlier this year because they were not protected by attorney-client privilege. The emails between Perry, Trump-era DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, one of his aides, and MAGA attorney are part of the DOJ’s investigation into 2020 election interference. Howell also unsealed another opinion from September that said 331 documents from Clark were also not protected. It comes as the DOJ battles Perry to access the contents of his phone, which was seized in August. Perry texted several top Trump administration officials after the 2020 election, including sending lengthy instructions to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from a supposed “cyber forensic team.”