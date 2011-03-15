Julian Assange's Dance Moves

CHEAT SHEET
How does WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange get down? “Julian took up a lot of space when he danced—almost like a tribesman performing some kind of ritual,” his former colleague Daniel Domscheit-Berg says in a new book. “He’d spread his arms and gallop across the dance floor, taking huge steps. He didn’t look very rhythmic or coordinated, and he didn’t seem to have that much feeling for the music, but he did possess a certain cool.” Amazingly, Forbes has found a photo of Assange in action. It’s unclear when, exactly, the photo is from, but Assange is sporting the long gray locks that he has since shorn.