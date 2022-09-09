Florida Schoolteacher Arrested for Twerking on Student, Cops Say
A former teacher at a private religious academy was arrested for allegedly twerking on an underage student at prom, according to local reports. Julie Hoover, 39, taught at the Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, Florida. The latest charge follows her arrest in June over accusations that she had been sexting with an 18-year-old senior, WFLA reported. Hoover now faces one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor, and one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student, a felony, according to WCTV, which first reported on Hoover’s latest arrest. Two witnesses confirmed the boy’s story, and told police they attempted to intervene numerous times during the alleged incident, getting between Hoover and the student—to no avail.