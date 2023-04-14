Jung Chae-Yull, South Korean Actress, Found Dead at Home at 26
‘LEFT OUR SIDE’
Jung Chae-Yull, a South Korean model and budding actor, was found dead in her home on Tuesday, according to her agency. No cause of death was shared. “Actress Chae-yul has left our side on April 11, 2023,” Management S, the Seoul-based firm overseeing Jung’s career, said in a statement. “We pray that Chae-yul, who has always been sincere about acting, is able to rest in peace in a warm place.” The agency ended its statement by “earnestly” requesting that media refrain from “writing speculative articles or spreading rumors” about the episode, which quickly reignited online discourse about the rigorous demands of South Korea’s entertainment industry and its impact on young performers’ mental health. Beginning as a contestant on modeling competition series Devil’s Runway in 2016, Jung’s fledgling career received a boost from her role on the popular Korean comedy Zombie Detective, which streamed internationally on Netflix.