Deputies for Kim Foxx Resign Over Her Handling of Jussie Smollett Case

Two top prosecutors in the office of Chicago State’s Attorney Kim Foxx have resigned over the handling of the Jussie Smollett case, the New York Post reports. April Perry, Foxx’s ethics officer, submitted her resignation letter this week. It is also reported that one of Foxx’s assistants, Mark Rotert, submitted his resignation in protest on the day that 16 felony charges against the Empire actor were dropped. Foxx recused herself from the case, but later weighed in to explain why the charges had been dropped. She said her recusal was “informal” and not in a “legal sense.”